Trump holds closed door meeting with Netanyahu over Iran, insists on continuing negotiations The closed door talks between Trump and Netanyahu were held at the White House, with both the leaders discussing over Iran's nuclear programme. During the talks, Trump told Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran should continue.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a crucial closed doors meeting at the White House on Wednesday (local time), discussing negotiations with Iran. Although the White House didn't issue a statement about the meeting, which went on for over two hours, the 79-year-old American president said in a social media post that "nothing definitive" was reached.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump said in his post on Truth Social. "If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."

Netanyahu demands security needs

According to Netanyahu's office, the Israeli prime minister insisted on "security needs" for Tel Aviv. He will likely issue a detailed statement later. Before his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu's had said that he would point out the Iran's missile arsenal, adding that "I will present to the president our views regarding the principles for the negotiations."

A war broke between Iran and Israel last year, with the latter targeting the former's nuclear programme sites. The war, which claimed nearly 1,000 lives in Iran and around 40 in Israel, lasted for 12-day, with even the US bombing Iran's key nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan centres. Trump had called the strikes highly successful, claiming it "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Iran's says 'not yielding' to excessive demands

While the US and Israel continue to maintain pressure over it, Iran has said that it would not "yield to excessive demands" on its nuclear programme. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that his country will not expand its talks with the US beyond the nuclear programme; although he noted that Iran is not looking to acquire nuclear weapons.

"The high wall of mistrust that the United States and Europe have created through their past statements and actions does not allow these talks to reach a conclusion," Pezeshkian said. "At the same time, we are engaging with full determination in dialogue aimed at peace and stability in the region alongside our neighbouring countries."