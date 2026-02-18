New York upstate church rocked by explosion; five in critical condition

New Delhi:

At least five people were seriously injured after a strong explosion rocked through Abundant Life Church in New York’s Boonville on Tuesday morning. The building was also badly damaged.

The blast happened around 10:30 am, sending thick black smoke high into the sky. The church is located about 50 miles northeast of Syracuse.

Officials said the church was heated with propane cylinders. Emergency crews had been called to the scene after reports of a gas smell inside the building.

Furnace ignites, triggering explosion

According to New York State Police, four people were in the church basement when the furnace switched on. That is when the explosion occurred.

A firefighter on the first floor was trying to clear the air inside the building when the blast threw him against a wall. Investigators are still working to confirm exactly what caused the explosion, but early findings point to a propane-related issue.

Among the injured was Pastor Brandon Pitts, 43. Four members of the Boonville Fire Department, ranging in age from 43 to 71, were also hurt.

All five victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Authorities said they were in critical but stable condition.

Officials praise first responders

In a statement, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente expressed concern for those injured.

“Our thoughts are especially with the Boonville firefighters and church members who were injured,” Picente said.

He also praised the bravery of first responders who rushed in to help.

Police said there is no early sign that the explosion was caused by criminal activity. The church building suffered severe damage, and the investigation remains ongoing.