Middle East conflict: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office attacked, claims Iran's IRGC

Tehran:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), also called the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, on Monday claimed that it has succesfully targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. However, it is not clear whether the 76-year-old Israeli leader was present in the office when the alleged attack took place.

"The office of the criminal Israeli PM, Netanyahu and the location of the regime’s Air Force commander were struck in targeted and surprise attacks by Kheybar Shekan ballistic missiles during the 10th wave," the IRGC said in a statement.

Israel or the Israeli media, however, has not issued a statement or confirmed Iran's claim yet.

Since the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint strike by the United States (US) and Israel, the situation has remained on the edge in the Middle East. Iran has swiftly retaliated, targeting Israeli and Iranian bases in the region. On Sunday, at least 10 people were killed and dozens others were injured in an Irani strike in Israel's Beit Shemesh, a city near Jerusalem.

Iran has said it would continue targeting Israel. On the other hand, Israel has warned Iran against further escalation. "Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with intensifying force, and this will only grow even stronger in the coming days," Netanyahu said in a national address on Sunday.

Israel has also claimed that two senior Iranian intelligence officials, identified as Sayed Yahya Hamidi and Jalal Pour Hussein, were neutralised in the first wave of attacks on Iran. According to Israel, Hamidi was Iran's deputy minister of intelligence for Israel affairs and he was responsible for targeting Jews in the world. Meanwhile, Hussein led the Iran's espionage division at the Ministry of Intelligence.