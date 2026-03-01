Donald Trump's explosive warning: US will unleash 'unprecedented force' if Iran escalates

Washington:

Donald Trump, US President, fired off a stark, all-caps ultimatum on Truth Social on March 1 (Sunday), directly rebuking Iran's vow of intensified strikes. "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the post read, signed boldly as "President DONALD J TRUMP." Shared from his verified @realDonaldTrump handle, it amplified amid ongoing US-Israel operations against Tehran following Supreme Leader Khamenei's death.

Context of escalation: IRGC threats meet US retaliation

The warning came hours after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) promised its "most-intense offensive operation ever," retaliating for alleged joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Khamenei and others. Explosions have already lit up Tehran, Gulf bases, and beyond, shuttering airspaces and spiking oil prices. Trump's message echoes his earlier announcement of "major combat operations," framing the conflict as a pivotal moment to dismantle Iran's regime, while urging its people to revolt.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL POST )Donald Trump's post on social media.

Markets tremble, allies watch closely

Wall Street futures plunged and Brent crude surged past $100 as investors braced for wider war. Pentagon sources hinted at mobilized carrier groups in the Gulf, while NATO allies urged restraint. Critics slammed Trump's rhetoric as reckless, but supporters hailed it as decisive leadership against the "Axis of Resistance." As Iran weighs its next move, the world holds its breath- will this post deter escalation or ignite all-out confrontation?

Iran's state media, via Press TV, branded Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's death an "assassination crime" that "will not go unpunished," vowing the "pure blood of the martyred Leader" would topple the "criminal regimes" of the US and Israel. Tehran declared 40 days of public mourning, aligning with Shia Islam's sacred Arba'een observance, buying the clerical elite crucial time for secretive succession talks amid war.

Vowing vengeance for the "martyrdom"

State outlets frame Khamenei's killing during Saturday's US-Israel strikes (Operations Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) not as defeat, but as heroic martyrdom echoing founder Ayatollah Khomeini's defiance since 1989.

40 days of mourning: A strategic cultural pivot

By pegging mourning to exactly 40 days, per Reuters citing Iranian media, authorities tap deep Shia traditions, staving off chaos while the Assembly of Experts deliberates a successor under wartime strain.

Heightened security blankets Tehran and beyond

Authorities ramped up nationwide security, especially in Tehran, to curb unrest and safeguard the public as tensions boil post-strikes. Spotlight falls on picking Khamenei's heir, with whispers of candidates amid speculation- will clerics retain control, or will the Revolutionary Guard seize the Islamic Republic's reins, the era's burning question?

Poignant Quranic post from official account

Khamenei's Farsi X account confirmed his death at his workplace early Sunday, sharing Surah Al-Ahzab 33:23: "Among the believers are men true to their covenant with Allah. Some fulfilled their vow, others await, unwavering."