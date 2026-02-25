Advertisement
  3. A toilet war on $13 billion US aircraft carrier amid soaring tensions with Iran

A toilet war on $13 billion US aircraft carrier amid soaring tensions with Iran

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Built for USD 13 billion, the nuclear-powered USS Gerald R Ford is considered to be the world's largest aircraft carrier and has around 4,500 sailors. It has been at the sea since June last year.

Washington:

Tensions between the United States (US) and Iran have reached to an all-time high, with the former assembling its largest force in the Middle East in decades. The US has also deployed the USS Gerald R Ford, considered to be the world's largest aircraft carrier, in the region, sparking speculations of a full-blown war with the Islamic nation.

But amid all this, sailors abroad the USS Gerald R Ford are facing a different issue -- a toilet crisis. The aircraft carrier has been at sea since June last year. It had played a crucial role in capturing former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, but the American president's decision to further extend Ford's deployment has cause multiple issues for it.

Most toilets not functional 

Various media reports suggest that the extended deployment has caused a breakdown of the sewage system on the Ford. Because of a lack of maintenance, most of the 650 toilets are not functional on the USS Gerald R Ford, which was built for USD 13 billion.    

The sewage system works on a vacuum-based module. A single valve failure can force all toilets to lose suction, which will make difficult for sailors to isolate the problem. The ship needs to be docked to resolve the problem, but that it unlikely in hostile waters. Thus, the problem persists on the carrier.

Sailors mulling leaving navy

The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R Ford has around 4,500 sailors, and many of them are considering leaving the navy after the fiasco. The incident has also led to a blame game between the sailors and the technicians on the USS Gerald R Ford. Reports have claimed that the aircraft carrier's captain David Skarosi is also aware about the sailor's disappointment. 

"It’s important to kind of think about, like we’re asking you sailors to live in these conditions. We should at least be able to provide them with living facilities, so that they do not have to kind of struggle in that regard. And, unfortunately, this is where we’re at," NPR News quoted Shelby Oakley, director of the government accountability office, as saying.

With the situation getting tense with Iran, it must be seen whether President Donald Trump recalls USS Gerald R Ford or not as it continues to face the toilet crisis. 

