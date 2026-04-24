General Naravane denies being 'abandoned' during India-China standoff, cautions against politicising Army

New Delhi:

Nearly a month after his unpublished memoir ignited a massive controversy, former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane issued a clarification and said the government completely supported him and gave him complete authority to fire at Chinese soldiers during the 2020 India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking to various news channels on Thursday, the former Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) said he was given "free hand" by the government to take any action deemed appropriate and no politics should be done over it. He also decoded the meaning of "jo uchit samjho, woh karo" and said it showed that the government had "great confidence" in the Indian Army.

"The way I interpret it is that I was given total freedom of operation to do as I deem fit, having better knowledge of the ground situation, having better knowledge of what my troops are capable of," Naravane, who was CoAS from December 2019 to April 2022, told one of the channels. "In that context, I think it was a very correct decision to leave it to the military hierarchy. It only goes to show the level of confidence that the government has in its armed forces."

The row over Naravane's book

Before the start of Parliament Budget Session this year, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had cited a portion of Naravane's unpublished memoir, "Four Stars of Destiny", to attack the government and said the former CoAS was abandoned by the Centre during the 2020 India-China standoff.

Gandhi also went to the Parliament with the memoir, which further intensified the controversy. Later, a probe was launched by the Delhi Police and a notice was sent to the memoir's publisher, Penguin Random House India, seeking clarification on the leak. Following this, Naravane shared a statement issued by the publisher that said no copies of the book "in print or digital form have been published, distributed, sold" or otherwise made available to the public.

Naravane pens new book

Meanwhile, Naravane has penned a new book, "The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries", after taking inspiration from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In the book, the former Army chief has shared several vignettes about armed forces.

"Be it the enduring spirit of Baba Harbhajan, the fate of INS Khukri, the extraordinary sagas of airmen and their call signs, or the raw courage of Pedongi, the military mule, you will find it all and more in this thoroughly entertaining yet meticulously researched foray into the underexplored, bizarre and often wildly amusing aspects of our armed forces," the publishers said in a statement.

ALSO READ - Naravane's memoir row: 'No copies of book have gone into publication,' says publisher after FIR