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'Substitute for shoulder injury?': Fans question Shardul Thakur's inclusion for Santner in MI vs CSK clash

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: ,Updated:

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in the 33rd match of IPL 2026. However, more than the win, fans were busy talking about Shardul Thakur's inclusion as a concussion substitute for Mitchell Santner, who seemed to have injured his shoulder while taking a catch.

Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur
Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

Chennai Super Kings registered their biggest win in IPL history by 103 runs against Mumbai Indians in the 33rd match of IPL 2026. It was a comprehensive performance from them but unfortunately, that was not the talking point among the fans on social media. Many were perplexed to see Shardul Thakur coming out to bat despite not being named in the playing XI and MI already using the Danish Malewar as an impact player.

For the unversed, Thakur was included in the team as a concussion substitute for Mitchell Santner, who got injured while taking a catch to dismiss Kartik Sharma in the 17th over of MI's bowling innings. The Kiwi player took a good catch but landed on his shoulder heavily and immediately went off the field for treatment from the physio.

He was also shown getting treatment for his shoulder injury in the second innings. But then, how did Shardul Thakur get a go as a concussion substitute?

Well, here's the catch! While taking the catch, Santner's head also bumped into the grass, which, at the time, didn't seem serious as all eyes were on his shoulder injury. During the innings break, he complained of dizziness and was hence ruled out of the game due to concussion.

Here's the video:

Shardul Thakur scored only six runs

Shardul Thakur came out to bat at number eight but could muster only six runs off 12 deliveries. In fact, the game was effectively over for the Mumbai Indians when he came to bat as they were reeling at 85/6 in the 13th over of the innings. He was dismissed by Anshul Kamboj, who finished with the figures of 1/10 in his three overs.

Coming back to Santner's injury, fans believed that Mumbai Indians were allowed a concussion substitute for a shoulder injury and slammed the franchise and the match officials for the same. To be fair to the five-time champions, their head coach Mahela Jayawardene also came up with a clarification in the matter and said, "He hit his head first and neck. Obviously, the shoulder as well."

"He went for a scan. Once he got back, he felt dizziness. So, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder. But, he felt he wasn't stable. So, we took him for a scan. We requested [for a concussion substitute]. Obviously, it is the match referee and the umpires' discretion. They allowed Shardul," Jayawardene added.

Here's how fans reacted:

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Cricket Mitchell Santner Shardul Thakur Mi Vs Csk IPL 2026
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