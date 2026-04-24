Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 release: Avinash-Medha to Shahid-Triptii, 6 fresh pairs of 2026 that are anticipated

New Delhi:

2026 looks like an exciting year for Bollywood romance, with several fresh on-screen pairs set to appear together for the first time. One of the most talked-about projects is Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, which brings Laila Majnu fame Avinash Tiwary and 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr together in a romantic comedy. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 24, 2026.

Viewers also witnessed fresh paring this year where Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri featured together for the gangster drama O'Romeo. Let's take a look at the six most anticipated fresh pairs that have either already appeared or are set to make their way to the screen.

6 fresh pairs of 2026 that are anticipated

1. Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr are going to share screen space in the romantic drama Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Directed by Prasshant Jha, the film is releasing worldwide on Friday, April 24, 2026. Apart from the duo, the film features Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary in supporting roles.

2. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama O’Romeo alongside Triptii Dimri. The film marked their first on-screen appearance together. Apart from them, the movie also stars Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, and Avinash Tiwary in key roles. For the unversed, O'Romeo is available to stream on Prime Video.

3. Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi stars in the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar and backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released on February 20, 2026. The film is now available to stream on Netflix.

4. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to appear together for the first time in the Telugu action-sports drama Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is scheduled for release in June. It was earlier planned to hit theatres on April 30, 2026, but the makers have postponed its release to June.

5. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Another highly anticipated fresh pairing that audiences are excited about is Ranbir Kapoor and South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, who are set to portray Lord Rama and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana film series. The film will be released in two parts, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is slated for Diwali 2027.

6. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are also among the fresh pairs that Bollywood is set to witness. The duo will come together in Anurag Basu's romantic musical.

The makers released the film's first look in February 2025; however, the title and release date have not yet been announced.

Also Read: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr's film promise chaos, comedy and a messy love story