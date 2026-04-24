CSK shatter multiple records with a dominant 103-run win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai:

The El-Clasico of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was supposed to be the most thrilling contest of the season. But it fizzled into a one-sided encounter as Mumbai Indians succumbed to a 103-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson and Akeal Hosein were the main architects of victory for the five-time champions as they registered their third win of IPL 2026 and also shattered multiple records in the process.

Biggest wins for CSK in IPL history (by runs)

103 vs MI, Wankhede, 2026*

97 vs KXIP, Chennai, 2015

93 vs DD, Abu Dhabi, 2014

92 vs RCB, Gqeberha, 2009

91 vs DC, DY Patil, 2022

The 103-run loss is the biggest defeat margin for MI in the history of IPL as the CSK shattered the 13-year-old record of Rajasthan Royals who had defeated them by 87 runs back in 2013. This is also the biggest win ever for CSK in the 19-year rich history of the league, surpassing the 97-run win over the Punjab franchise in 2015.

Biggest losses for MI in IPL history (by runs)

103 vs CSK, Wankhede, 2026*

87 vs RR, Jaipur, 2013

85 vs SRH, Vizag, 2016

76 vs KXIP, Mohali, 2011

66 vs KXIP, Mohali, 2008

Moreover, the Chennai Super Kings also went past the Punjab Kings' record of registering the most wins vs MI in the league history. This was their 19th win in 40 matches against the men in blue and gold while Punjab have 18 wins in 35 matches against them. Moreover, CSK also joined PBKS at the top among the teams with the most wins at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL.

Most wins vs MI in IPL

19 - CSK (40 matches)*

18 - PBKS (35 matches)

17 - DC (38 matches)

16 - RCB (35 matches)

15 - RR (31 matches)

Most wins vs MI at Wankhede in IPL

6 - PBKS (11 mats)

6 - CSK (14 mats)*

5 - RCB (13 mats)

4 - RR (9 mats)

MI lose three consecutive matches at home for first time

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have lost three consecutive matches at their home ground for the first time in the history of IPL. They started the season on a high, chasing 221 runs successfully against the Kolkata Knight Riders but have lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings since then.

Hardik Pandya and his men would be keen on turning things around in the remaining three matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium this season.

Also Read