Delhi Capitals announce Ben Duckett's replacement, sign England's all-format cricketer for IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals signed Rehan Ahmed as Ben Duckett’s replacement for IPL 2026. A couple of days before the season began, Duckett informed the team management about his decision to focus on red-ball cricket and, hence, opted out of the marquee competition. Since then, the Delhi management has played the wait-and-watch game as they wanted to assess the team first before announcing any replacement.

As things stand, they might have figured out that Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam haven’t been quite effective with the ball and hence wanted someone with the same profile. Rehan fit in that category and the negotiations turned out rather easy as the England international also signed for Southern Brave for the upcoming The Hundred, which is co-owned by the GMR group, that also holds 50% share of Delhi Capitals.

“Delhi Capitals sign Rehan Ahmed as replacement for Ben Duckett. Delhi Capitals (DC) have picked Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rehan, a right-arm leg-spinner, has played 5 Tests, 9 ODIs and 13 T20Is for England and has scalped 49 international wickets. He will join DC for INR 75 Lakh,” IPL’s statement read.

More to follow..