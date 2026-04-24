Three charred to dead, five severely injured in SUV-dumper truck collision in Rajasthan's Churu | VIDEO

Churu:

A horrific accident has been reported in the Churu district of Rajasthan where three people were charred to death and five others were seriously wounded after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a dumper truck late Thursday night, said officials. The incident happened on the Pilani-Sadulpur road, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Hamirwas police station.

According to officials, a Mahindra Bolero was returning from Pilani after attending a wedding when it collided head-on with a dumper truck near the Thirpali toll plaza. The accident was so severe that the two vehicle caught fire immediately, leading to the death of three people.

The locals rushed to the site immediately to rescue but the flames of the fire were so intense that it made the rescue operation extremely difficult. A video is also going viral that showed the intensity of the accident.

The accident caused a severe traffic jam on the route, but the police, the fire department and the administration reached there shortly, and the situation was brought under control. The five people who were injured were later rushed to the Birla Public Hospital in Pilani. They have now been referred to another hospital in Jaipur for better treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a cause and identifying the cause of the accident. Officials are also trying to recognise the identify the deceased. "Identification will be possible only through DNA testing, the process for which has been initiated," Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Abhijit Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.