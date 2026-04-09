Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr's film promise chaos, comedy and a messy love story

New Delhi:

The trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is finally here, and it leans fully into the madness of a big, loud family entertainer. Right from the first few moments, it feels messy in a fun way. There’s romance, but it doesn’t come easy. There’s confusion, plenty of nok-jhok, and situations that spiral before they settle. The tone is light, slightly over-the-top, and very aware of the chaos it’s creating. Ginny Wedss Sunny was first released in 2020 with Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer out now

At its core, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a mismatched love story. Two people are trying to make sense of each other while everything around them keeps getting in the way. Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr lead the film, and their dynamic feels easy but unpredictable. There’s banter that lands, awkwardness that feels real, and moments where the chaos almost becomes the point. Their worlds are clearly different, and the film seems to enjoy throwing them into situations where nothing goes as planned.

How did fans react to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer?

The internet is sharing their opinion of the film's trailer. Comments such as: "So after 2 songs now trailer is finally out and its good to see medha shankar back after 3 years", "Real story lag rahi ha ya". Others wrote, "First one was better...... The comedy is forced and movie doesn't look interesting at all", "Puri movie hi dikhadi trailer mei".

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: Cast and crew

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 marks Medha Shankr's comeback to films, three years after 12th Fail with Vikrant Massey. As for Avinash Tiwary, this is his second film of the year after Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo.

The film also stars a solid supporting cast, adding layers to the family drama. Names like Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary bring that familiar, slightly chaotic family energy that these films rely on.

The film comes from the makers of Tanu Weds Manu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Ginny Weds Sunny. Backed by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, and directed by Prasshant Jha, the film is set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

Also read: O'Romeo trailer: Avinash Tiwary's transformation as Jalal impresses viewers; fans say, 'Such a chameleon'