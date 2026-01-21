O'Romeo trailer: Avinash Tiwary's transformation as Jalal impresses viewers; fans say, 'Such a chameleon' Avinash Tiwary's striking transformation as Jalal in O'Romeo's trailer received praised from audience. His intense look and physical makeover, including his hairstyle, have left viewers impressed, with many taking to social media to praise him.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's O’Romeo has finally dropped, giving fans a glimpse into the romantic crime drama. The trailer also showcases Avinash Tiwary's striking transformation as Jalal. The actor's intense look and physical makeover, including his hairstyle, have left viewers impressed, with many taking to social media to praise him.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic crime drama O’Romeo also features an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Hussain, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, and Rahul Deshpande in key roles, with Vikrant Massey making a special appearance.

Avinash Tiwary's transformation as Jalal impresses viewers

Fans couldn't keep calm after seeing Avinash's transformation as Jalal, even calling him "such a chameleon." One fan commented, "Such a chameleon you are @avinashtiwary15. Greatest!!!!" Another user praised Avinash Tiwary's look by comparing him to his character in Laila Majnu, Qais Bhat, writing, "omg Qais Bhattt."

Sharing the official trailer of O'Romeo, Avinash wrote, "Humari toh mohabbat bhi mehengi hai, par tune ranjish khareed li mere yaar…Trailer Out Now! Link in bio. #SajidNadiadwala presents A #VishalBhardwaj film #ORomeo in cinemas on 13th Feb, 2026 (sic)." Take a look below:

Earlier, Avinash Tiwary was seen in Prime Video's family drama film The Mehta Boys, which also marks the directorial debut of actor Boman Irani. In the film, Avinash played the role of a workaholic bachelor, Amay Mehta.

O'Romeo release date

For the unversed, one of the most anticipated films of 2026, O'Romeo, will release in theatres during Valentine's week, on February 13, 2026.

