Trump shares video of suspect charging towards White House press dinner venue | WATCH

Washington:

The shooting at the annual White House press dinner in Washington caused a complete chaos and prompted a security scare for President Donald Trump and his cabinet. Trump and Vice President JD Vance escaped unhurt, but a law enforcement officer was injured in the shooting; although he was saved by the bulletproof vest and he appears to be "doing fine".

The shooter was taken immediately under custody, and according to Trump, he could be a "would-be assassin". Later, the 79-year-old Republican leader also shared a video on his Truth Social account showing the moment when the incident happened. In the video, the shooter could be seen charging towards the room where the event was taking place before being brought under control by the security personnel

Trump also shared a photo of the shooter, whose identity is yet to be revealed. The photo showed the shooter surrounded by security personnel and pinned on the ground without a shirt, while his hands remained behind his back. As per officials, the suspect is believed to be a guest at the hotel and his intended target remains unknown.

Trump thanks law enforcement agencies

Shortly after the incident happened, Trump addressed a brief press conference in which he thanked the Secret Service and the law enforcement agencies for their quick response in handling the situation. He said the attacker was immediately subdued by the security personnel and brought under control before the situation worsened.

He, however, pointed out the venue's security needs to be enhanced. In his remarks, the US president confirmed that one security personnel was hit in his bulletproof vest by the shooter, who was carrying a "very powerful gun". He said the injured personnel is in "great shape" with "very high spirits".

"That was very unexpected, but incredibly acted upon by the Secret Service and law enforcement," Trump said. "A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service. They acted very quickly and have just released, for purposes of transparency and clarity, I've ordered it to be put out."

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