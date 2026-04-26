'My new favourite': Pat Cummins lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after youngster's stellar ton in Jaipur

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. The youngster has been brilliant for his side and recently smashed his second-ever IPL century when taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 36 of the tournament.

Taking on Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi opened the innings for RR and went on to score 103 runs in just 37 deliveries, setting the perfect platform for Royals in the first innings of the game. With the youngest accumulating praise from all over the globe, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins did not shy away from lauding the youngster as well.

"I think he's my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, it's great to watch, it's good fun. You've got to be right on the money as a bowler, because if you're not, it's going a long way. So he's impressive. Yeah, he's had a great start to his career and yeah, I love the way he plays, takes the game on,” Cummins said in the post-match press conference.

Cummins gave his take on the bat-ball balance

Furthermore, with the ongoing IPL season, there have been several debates over whether the balance between bat and ball has been disturbed. Often times, the pitches have nothing in them for the bowlers, with 200+ total being easily chased day in and day out. Speaking on the same topic, Cummins gave his take.

"Look, maybe. I think it's just the way it is. The wickets might be flat, but it's only 20 overs, you know, so it's not a Test match where it's flat and they've had a bat for five days, so I'm okay with that. It's a maximum of four overs. Yeah, it's fine. It is what it is,” he said.

"We set up our team, obviously, to try and go big on our batting, and as bowlers it's up to us to try and minimise the runs. The scores look a little bit different to maybe a few years ago, but the concept's still the same. Yeah, I don't mind it,” he added.

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