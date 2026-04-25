Sunrisers Hyderabad complete the double over Rajasthan Royals, register dominant win in Jaipur

Jaipur:

Game 36 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 25. The clash began with Rajasthan Royals coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened its innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 10 runs in eight deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with a brilliant performance, scoring 103 runs in 37 deliveries. Furthermore, Dhruv Jurel added 51 runs to the board, with Donovan Ferreira adding 33 runs as Royals posted a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eshan Malinga was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Praful Hinge, Pat Cummins, Sakib Hussain, and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one wicket each as well. Despite a great start to the innings by Sooryavanshi, Royals’ middle order struggled once more, and the score that should have been 250 was settled around 228.

SRH’s top order finished the game for RR

Speaking of the run chase, Jofra Archer took his customary first over wicket, dismissing Travis Head on a score of six runs in five deliveries. However, the duo of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma proved to be a huge problem for Rajasthan Royals.

Kishan scored 74 runs in 31 deliveries, whereas Abhishek added 57 runs to the board. Nitish Kumar Reddy added 36 runs in 18 deliveries as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a comfortable victory, defeating RR by five wickets and moving up in the points table.

As for Rajasthan, Jofra Archer was the highest wicket-taker in the run chase with two wickets to his name alongside Brijesh Sharma who took two wickets to his name as well, but that was not enough for the side as SRH ended up winning the clash.

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