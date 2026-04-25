Vaibhav Sooryavanshi limps off the ground against Sunrisers Hyderabad in worrying signs for RR

Jaipur:

In a worrying moment for Rajasthan Royals, the side’s 15-year-old superstar batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was captured limping off the field. The IPL orange cap holder ran after a ball hit by Ishan Kishan and immediately held onto his hamstring.

The incident occurred in the third over of the second innings. Ishan Kishan took on Jofra Archer, and attempting to field the ball, Sooryavanshi clutched onto his hamstring and instantly fell to the ground.

The physio came to check on him as the 15-year-old limped off the field. There is yet to be an update on the youngster’s injury situation, but Royals will hope that the situation is not too serious, as the young batter has been one of the best performers for his side in the ongoing IPL season.

Sooryavanshi smashed an emphatic century in the first innings

The first innings completely belonged to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old was exceptional for Royals. Opening the innings for his side, the youngster scored 103 runs in 37 deliveries and helped his side post a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game.

“After the first innings, the youngster also came forward and talked about his knock. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | Translated from Hindi: (on hitting a first-ball six) There wasn’t any specific plan to hit the first ball. But we had a discussion before the match. Yash bhaiya said that we should play freely today. If we get the opportunity from the first ball, we should back our game - and that’s exactly what happened. (on hitting sixes in the first over) There wasn’t much thinking, sir. I just played according to the ball. The wicket felt good, so I backed my game,” Sooryavanshi said in the innings break.

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