CSK vs GT Pitch Report: How will surface at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai play?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 37 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans. The two sides will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 26. It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings sit in fifth place in the standings.

The side have played seven matches in the tournament so far, where they have won three and lost the remaining four. The side will hope to register another win and move up to eight points in the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans sit in seventh place in the standings. With seven matches played, the side has won three and lost the remaining four as well. They are only behind Chennai Super Kings due to their inferior net run rate.

MA Chidamabaram pitch report:

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is one that is quite slow; spinners have traditionally enjoyed bowling at the venue. However, in recent times, the pitch has been more and more batter-friendly. Opting to bat first after winning the toss in the upcoming game could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

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