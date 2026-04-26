IPL 2026: Updated points table after RR vs SRH match; Check standings

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 has seen some brilliant performances from the players so far. From the heroics of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Virat Kohli’s masterful innings, the fans have been treated to some exceptional showings so far.

With 36 matches completed in the tournament, it is safe to say that the tournament is almost halfway completed. At the halfway mark, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings sit in first place in the standings and are currently unbeaten in the competition.

The side is followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru who occupy second place. Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in third with Rajasthan Royals in fourth place. It is worth noting that Royals had occupied third place in the standings before game 36 of the tournament.

The side took on Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and came in to bat first. After posting a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game, Royals were unable to defend the target, as Hyderabad made quick work of the inaugural champions.

Punjab Kings look to extend stay at the top of the standings

There is no doubt that Punjab Kings have been in impeccable form in the ongoing tournament so far. With seven matches played, the side has won six matches and has lost none so far. One of their matches against Kolkata Knight Riders produced no result due to rain playing spoilsport in the clash.

The 2025 finalists have been brilliant and have their sights set on the title. It could be interesting to see how long they can keep up their form, and if they can finally get their hands on the title, ending their title drought. As for the bottom half of the table, Kolkata Knight Riders sits in 10th place in the standings with one win and five losses in seven matches.

Here's the latest IPL 2026 points table after Match 36

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate Punjab Kings 7 6 0 1 13 1.333 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 5 2 0 10 1.101 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 Rajasthan Royals 8 5 3 0 10 0.602 Chennai Super Kings 7 3 4 0 6 0.118 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.184 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 6 -0.790 Mumbai Indians 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 Lucknow Super Giants 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

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