Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag opens up after drubbing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur

New Delhi:

The 36th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides took on each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 25, and the game saw Hyderabad register a comfortable victory against the hosts.

The clash began with Rajasthan Royals coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring 103 runs in 37 deliveries. With Dhruv Jurel adding 51 runs on the board. The hosts posted a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target in just 18.3 overs and won the game by five wickets. After the clash, RR skipper Riyan Parag took centre stage and talked about the loss.

"I think skill-wise, we executed pretty nicely, but I think we dropped a few too many catches. And quality players like Abhishek and everyone who batted, I feel you can't really drop catches of them and you can't really give them second chances. And they took them, so credit to that. But we could have been better on the field,” Riyan Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Royals to take on Punjab Kings next

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals’ schedule, the inaugural champions are slated to take on Punjab Kings next. The two sides will meet in the 40th game of the tournament in Mullanpur on April 28. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings are currently unbeaten in the tournament.

With seven matches played, Kings have won six, and one game has produced no result. The side sits in first place in the standings. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals occupies fourth place in the standings with five wins and three losses in eight matches.

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