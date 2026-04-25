Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes second IPL century, becomes youngest player to achieve major milestone

Jaipur:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 has seen many memorable moments so far; however, there have been very few as hyped as the innings of 15-year-old superstar batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The star batter has been in impeccable form in the ongoing season, and he continued his brilliance against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well.

Taking on the side in game 36 of the tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Sooryavanshi opened the innings for RR and smacked yet another 15-ball half-century.

Furthermore, the star batter continued his brilliance and smashed his second IPL century as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers had no answers for the 15-year-old’s brilliance, and after a ton against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025, Vaibhav has done it once more, but this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sooryavanshi achieves a major milestone in his innings as well

Furthermore, through his brilliant innings, Sooryavanshi also became the youngest player in history to complete 1000 runs in T20 cricket. Ever since his debut for Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town across world cricket.

With many claiming him as the greatest talent of the past several years, Sooryavanshi has been performing on a similar level and has been exceptional for both Rajasthan Royals and India U19 as well.

The youngster is also in the race to win the IPL orange cap. RR’s top order has been a major talking point for the side this season. While the bowling unit has been almost flawless, the batting unit, when working, is absolutely brilliant. However, on the day that the top three fall cheaply, Rajasthan Royals have looked like a shaky unit. While Sooryavanshi stays strong on the crease, Royals look set for a huge total against Hyderabad in Jaipur.

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