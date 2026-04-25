Punjab Kings do the unthinkable yet again, register biggest T20 run chase of 265 against DC

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings have created T20 history yet again. The chase masters have added another feather to their illustrious cap as they have hunted down a mammoth 265 against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, IPL 2026.

The Kings have yet again registered the highest chase in T20 cricket ever, breaking down their own previous record when they hunted down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

Highest successful chases in T20s:

1 - 265 by PBKS vs DC in IPL 2026

2 - 262 by PBKS vs KKR in IPL 2024

3 - 259 by SA vs WI in T20I in 2023

4 - 258 by Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in BBL 2025

5 - 253 by Middlesex vs Surrey in 2023

Priyansh, Prabhsimran set the tone for huge chase

Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran had set the stage on fire at the start of their daunting chase. Priyansh began the chase with a six on the first ball of the innings. He and Prabhsimran carried the carnage together as PBKS raced to 56/0 off the first three overs. The carnage didn't stop as the duo hit Auqib Nabi for 27 runs in the fourth over before Prabhsimran smacked six consecutive fours off Mukesh Kumar in the sixth over, as PBKS accumulated 116/0 in the powerplay.

More to follow...