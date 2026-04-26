Carlos Brathwaite weighs in on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential senior debut, draws comparison with Brian Lara

New Delhi:

Star Rajasthan Royals batter Viabhav Sooryavanshi has taken the world by storm. Just 15 years old, Sooryavanshi has been smashing bowlers left and right and is one of the best batters in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

The 15-year-old is one of the highest run-getters, and with his brilliant performances, many have touted him as the next big thing and are asking him to be fast-tracked into the Indian senior team and have the youngster make his debut.

Speaking on the same, West Indies’ all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite came forward and talked about how the Indian team should not rush Sooryavanshi. He drew comparisons to the West Indies’ treatment of a young Brian Lara.

"I apologise, Vaibhav, but if you look at how West Indies handled Brian Lara… he was a generational talent, everyone knew. So, what did West Indies do? They put him in the mix with Viv Richards and what not, but he didn't play [international cricket]. That was a different time with loads of tour games, and he cut his teeth with the senior players without having made his debut. And then we know how his career went once he debuted,” Brathwaite told ESPNcricinfo.

Brathwaite backed Sooryavanshi to learn from players closer to his age first

In the same discussion, Brathwaite talked about how Vaibhav can indeed learn from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but he can also learn from the players who are currently around him.

"So maybe there is the best of both worlds - where you can have him with the Indian team - learn from Virat Kohli, learn from Rohit Sharma, learn from Suryakumar Yadav. There are younger players that are close to him in age that he can learn from, before just throwing him in the deep end," Brathwaite added.

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