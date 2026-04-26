Rare moment in IPL! Angrish Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing the field in LSG clash, KKR star blasts off

New Delhi:

In a rare moment in the Indian Premier League 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angrish Raghuvanshi was given out obstructing the field during his team's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Sunday, April 26. Raghuvanshi was eyeing himself in after the Knight Riders lost their openers when he was ruled out in the fifth over. The KKR batter was furious with the decision and didn't shy showing his emotions on the way back to the dressing room.

What exactly happened?

The incident happened in the fifth over of KKR's innings when Prince Yadav was bowling. Raghuvanshi hit one towards mid-on and went off for a run. He was denied a single by Cameron Green as Raghuvanshi turned back halfway from the middle. It seemed that the batter went with his body flow after looking at the ball and came in between the throw to the wicketkeeper and captain Rishabh Pant as LSG went up for appeal.

It looked as if Raghuvanshi did not deliberately change his direction, but as the umpire took a look at it, he deemed the KKR batter out. Raghuvanshi was not happy with the call as he had a word with the on-field umpires before walking back and showing his anger. The youngster slammed the boundary cushion with his bat and threw his helmet in anger.

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It is a rare moment in IPL cricket, as Raghuvanshi became just the fourth player to be given out for obstructing the field after Yusuf Pathan, Amit Mishra and Ravindra Jadeja.

What does the law say?

The law mentions that a batter will be given out for obstructing the field in the below-mentioned reason:

"If an umpire feels that a batsman, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, the batsman should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not. If the change of direction involves the batsman crossing the pitch, clause 41.14 shall also apply."