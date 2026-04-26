What is obstructing the field rule in cricket? Why was Angrish Raghuvanshi ruled out this way in Lucknow clash

New Delhi:

Angrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out for obstructing the field during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 26. Raghuvanshi was on nine from eight balls when he was given out in this way.

Raghuvanshi hit Prince Yadav towards mid-on and wanted to take a run. However, Cameron Green, standing at the non-striker's end, denied him. Raghuvanshi turned back but came in the way with the ball, which was going towards the wicketkeeper and LSG captain Rishabh Pant. As LSG went for an appeal, the third umpire took a look at it and deemed him out, reckoning that the KKR batter had changed his direction.

What does the obstructing the field rule say?

The law mentions that a batter will be given out for obstructing the field in the below-mentioned reason:

"If an umpire feels that a batsman, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, the batsman should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not. If the change of direction involves the batsman crossing the pitch, clause 41.14 shall also apply."

Mohsin Khan takes fifer

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan starred with the ball as he took a five-wicket haul. He had removed the KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Seifert before striking back in the middle overs. Mohsin nicked behind Rovman Powell and Cameron Green before dismissing Ayush Badoni for a golden duck. Mohsin became just the third LSG bowler to take a fifer, joining the likes of Yash Thakur and Mark Wood.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth