Riteish Deshmukh hits back at trolls, calls it 'unacceptable and infuriating' | Read post

New Delhi:

Presently, Riteish Deshmukh is busy working on his next movie, entitled Raja Shivaji, and based on the real-life story of Shivaji, the creator of the Maratha Empire. The cast includes prominent actors like Riteish in the main lead, followed by Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. This film strives to capture the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on an epic level.

After the release of its recent trailer, anticipation levels have gone up. Talk of the scene that features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in addition to talk about Deshmukh playing the lead, has added to the hype. Now, Deshmukh has answered the buzz about him on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh responds to trolls

Riteish Deshmukh slammed trolls as he remarked, 'When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi-Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating. Such futile attempts to trap it within frames will be swallowed up in the belly of time. But just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will ‘that’ one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is.. Pratap Purandar... of the Kshatriya lineage... Lord of the Throne... Emperor of Emperors... the Wealthy Raja Shiv Chhatrapati Maharaj.'

About Raja Shivaji

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a founder of the Maratha Empire, who founded an independent kingdom through his opposition to the Deccan Sultanates and the Mughal Empire. Shivaji raided Pune in 1663 to attack the Mughal general Shaista Khan, weakening the presence of the Mughals in the region. In 1664, he conducted the first attack on Surat, a crucial Mughal port city, affecting imperial trade.

This film, called Raja Shivaji, has been made by Jio Studios, which is the Mumbai Film Company, with Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh acting as its producers. The film is scheduled for release in all theatres worldwide on May 1, 2026, in three languages – Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

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