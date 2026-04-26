After Khalnayak, another 90's cult classic featuring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna to get sequel

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has openly addressed the ongoing discussions surrounding a sequel to his iconic film Taal, tentatively titled Taal 2. Recently, he also clarified whether new actors, such as Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, could potentially be part of this project.

When asked about this during an interview with the Hindustan Times, he stated, 'Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have now become stars; however, the characters in Taal 2 need to feel fresh and new. That is a requirement dictated by the characters themselves.'

Subhash Ghai give green signal to Taal 2

Subhash Ghai recently shared a post reminiscing about his classic film Taal. He noted that when he originally made the film, it was quite distinct from the cinematic trends of its time. In an era when most films were centered on action and 'masala' elements, he crafted a love story devoid of a villain, violence, or bold content. He also posed the question of whether today's generation, specifically Gen Z and Gen Alpha, would appreciate the film as much as earlier audiences did. Furthermore, he mentioned in his post that the idea of ​​making Taal 2 is currently on his mind.

About the 1999 classic Taal

Taal was released in 1999. The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The story revolves around the romance between a simple village girl and a young man from a wealthy family. In the film, Anil Kapoor played the character of a music producer. The film's songs, such as Taal Se Taal Mila, Nahin Saamne, Ishq Bina and Ramta Jogi, remain favorites among audiences to this day.

Shahid Kapoor's connection with Taal

Few people are aware that Shahid Kapoor also began his career with this film. He appeared as a background dancer in one of the movie's songs.

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