How Israel's iron dome, air defence systems helped UAE during Iran's attacks

New Delhi:

Amid heavy attacks from Iran, the United Arab Emirates reached out to Israel for urgent support, , Axios reported citing Israeli and US officials familiar with knowledge of the matter. The strikes reportedly targeted key infrastructure, with several missiles and drones hitting civilian and military areas.

In response, Israel deployed its well-known Iron Dome to help protect the UAE. Along with the system, Israeli troops were also sent to operate it on the ground. The decision was taken after a direct conversation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Interceptions prevent major damage

Reports suggest that the Iron Dome played a key role in stopping several incoming threats. UAE officials said hundreds of missiles and drones were launched by Iran, but many were intercepted in time, reducing the overall damage.

This is the first time Israel has sent its Iron Dome system to another country. So far, only Israel and the United States had used it. The UAE now becomes the third country to operate the system during a crisis.

Stronger ties between UAE and Israel

The move has brought the UAE and Israel closer, with both countries working together closely during the conflict. Officials from Abu Dhabi have said they will not forget the support received during this difficult time.

Apart from Israel, countries like the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Australia also extended help. Officials described the situation as a moment that clearly showed who their true allies are.

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