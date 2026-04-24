Netanyahu treated for early-stage prostate cancer, reveals why he delayed releasing medical report details

Tel Aviv (Israel):

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday disclosed that he recently received treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, noting that he postponed releasing his annual medical records by two months to prevent Iran from circulating what he described as false narratives during the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Sharing the update on X, he said he was in excellent health and that a minor issue related to his prostate had been fully addressed.

According to Netanyahu, he had been under regular medical supervision after undergoing successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate over a year ago. During a recent checkup, doctors detected a tiny spot less than a centimetre in size. Upon further tests, it was identified as an extremely early-stage malignant tumour that had neither spread nor shown signs of metastasis. "I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it. I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot disappeared completely," the Israeli PM explained on X.

Doctors offered options, Netanyahu chose treatment

Medical experts informed him that the condition was quite common among men of his age. He was presented with two choices. The first option was to leave the tumour untreated and maintain routine monitoring, as many people manage similar conditions without intervention. The second option involved targeted treatment to eliminate the issue entirely. The Israeli leader said he opted for treatment to ensure the tumour was completely removed. While expressing gratitude, he thanked the doctors and medical staff at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem for their care.

3 US Presidents rejected Netanyahu's Iran war push

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously proposed a military conflict with Iran to multiple American leaders, all of whom rejected the overture. During an appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', Kerry detailed how previous administrations resisted the push for war. Discussing the internal deliberations, Kerry noted, "Obama said no. Bush said no. President Biden said no. I mean, I was part of those conversations." The former official explained that past presidents declined to engage in a war with Tehran because they had not "exhausted all the remedies of peaceful process".

ALSO READ: 'Kabhi India aa ke dekho': Iran mocks Trump again with reference to Maharashtra | VIDEO