Aizawl Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Can MNF secure a hat-trick? Counting begins

Aizawl:

The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) will declare the results for elections to Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday. The polling for the civic body elections in the Mizoram capital was held on April 21, which witnessed over 61 per cent electorates exercising their franchise. The polling, which was held to elect members for the 19-ward municipality, remained largely peaceful.

This year, the civic body elections in Aizawl witnessed a contest between the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the ZPM, the MNF and the Congress fielded 19 candidates each, the BJP nominated 11 candidates. In total, 68 candidates, including 28 women, are in the fray for this year's Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections.

The ZPM is confident that it will win these local body elections, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma saying that the party will win at least 16 seats or more. "Since the state government and the municipality must work together, there needs to be harmony and cooperation between them. This aligned leadership will ensure smoother and faster implementation of development initiatives," he said, while speaking to reporters after casting his vote on April 21.

On the other hand, the MNF is also confident of retaining the AMC and securing a hat-trick after winning the 2015 and 2021. MNF president Zoramthanga has claimed that his party's track record of good governance and performance during the last two terms as the key to victory.

The counting of votes started at 8 am on Monday.