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Aizawl Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Can MNF secure a hat-trick? Counting begins

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Aizawl Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The MNF, which lost the power in the state following the 2023 assembly elections, is seeking to retain the Aizawl civic body and secure a hat-trick there.

Polling officials outside a polling station in Aizawl, Mizoram/ File photo
Polling officials outside a polling station in Aizawl, Mizoram/ File photo Image Source : ANI
Aizawl:

The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) will declare the results for elections to Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday. The polling for the civic body elections in the Mizoram capital was held on April 21, which witnessed over 61 per cent electorates exercising their franchise. The polling, which was held to elect members for the 19-ward municipality, remained largely peaceful. 

This year, the civic body elections in Aizawl witnessed a contest between the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the ZPM, the MNF and the Congress fielded 19 candidates each, the BJP nominated 11 candidates. In total, 68 candidates, including 28 women, are in the fray for this year's Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections. 

The ZPM is confident that it will win these local body elections, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma saying that the party will win at least 16 seats or more. "Since the state government and the municipality must work together, there needs to be harmony and cooperation between them. This aligned leadership will ensure smoother and faster implementation of development initiatives," he said, while speaking to reporters after casting his vote on April 21.

On the other hand, the MNF is also confident of retaining the AMC and securing a hat-trick after winning the 2015 and 2021. MNF president Zoramthanga has claimed that his party's track record of good governance and performance during the last two terms as the key to victory.

The counting of votes started at 8 am on Monday. 

 

Live updates :Aizawl Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 8:01 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins!

    The counting of votes to declare the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections has started. The latest trends will be out soon. Stay tuned to India TV Digital to catch all the live updates!

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly!

    The counting of votes to declare the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections will begin shortly. Stay tuned to India TV Digital to catch all the live and latest updates!

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Is there BJP in fray?

    Yes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also contested the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections this year. However, the saffron party fielded only 11 candidates for the 19-ward civic body in the Mizoram capital. 

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What about candidates?

    For this year's Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress had fielded 19 candidates each. However, poll analysts believe that the main contest for the civic body elections stays between the ZPM and the MNF.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    ZPM looks for a win

    The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is looking to secure a victory in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections after it won the 2023 assembly elections in the state. For this, the party campaigned extensively, fielding top leaders, including Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    MNF seeks hattrick

    Though it lost the power in Mizoram after the 2023 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is seeking a hattrick in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) after its previous victories in 2016 and 2021 civic body elections.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    ZPM vs MNF vs Congress vs BJP

    This year, the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) witnessed a contest between the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Mizoram will start the counting to declare the results for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections at 8 am on Monday.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Apr 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Aizawl Municipal Corporation election results today

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Mizoram will declare the results for the 19-ward Municipal Corporation in state capital of Aizawl on Monday.

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