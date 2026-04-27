Arvind Kejriwal refuses to appear before judge in excise case, cites 'loss of faith'

New Delhi:

Delhi’s former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Justice Swarnakanta Sharma, saying he will not appear before her in the excise policy case. He made it clear that neither he nor his lawyer will attend the court proceedings under her. In his message, Kejriwal said he no longer trusts the court for a fair outcome.

“I have lost hope of getting justice from Justice Swarnakanta ji,” he said. Explaining his stand, Kejriwal said the decision was personal and guided by his inner voice.

“I have taken this decision after listening to my inner conscience,” he stated, adding he plans to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi’s satyagraha as a form of protest.

“I have decided to follow Gandhi ji’s path of satyagraha,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal to approach Supreme Court

Kejriwal further said he will keep the option open to challenge the judge’s decision in the Supreme Court of India if needed.

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