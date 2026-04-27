'Jaisi karni waisi bharni': Congress leader's shocker on shooting at Trump event | VIDEO

Nagpur:

Day after a person tried to barrage into the annual White House press dinner, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has made a shocker and said the incident was inevitable and was a result of US President Donald Trump's recent actions. Referring to his recent tariffs and the global turmoil, Wadettiwar said the Republican leader has "disturbed" every country of the world.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Nagpur, the former Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly said people of the US are angry with Trump that they fired upon him. He even said that there was no protest regarding this issue in India, which means that the mood in the country is also similar.

"Jaisi karni waisi bharni. The way he has disturbed each country in the world despite being in the top post," Wadettiwar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Today, Trump has ruined the US to fulfil his own plans. Just as it is happening in our country, it happened there as well. So, this was bound to happen. The same feeling exists among the people today that the whole of India is also moving on the path of ruin."

The firing at White House press dinner

The incident happened during the annual press dinner of the White House at the Washington Hilton Hotel, when a 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Allen from California's Torrance, fired multiple rounds outside the room where the event was happening. He was immediately subdued by the law enforcement agencies and the situation was brought under control.

Trump, Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump and other top American leaders were present at the venue at the time of the incident; though they escaped unhurt. Further investigation is underway, with Trump suggesting that it was a lone-wolf attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the attack, but said he was relieved that Trump and other leaders were unhurt. He also said violence has no place in a democracy. "Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel," PM Modi posted on X.

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