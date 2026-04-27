'Right man in wrong party': Raghav Chadha's 'toxic work environment' jibe at Kejriwal after quitting AAP

New Delhi:

Intensifying his attacks on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after quitting it and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raghav Chadha said on Monday that he started feeling that he was the "right man in the wrong party" due to the "toxic work environment" in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. He further alleged that the AAP has changed and it is being led by corrupt politicians who are working for themselves.

As per the Rajya Sabha member, he gave up his career of CA to join politics so that he can work for the country. But due to the "toxic work culture", he and six other leaders were forced to leave the party, Chadha said in a new video he shared on Instagram, while assuring people that he will keep raising the issues of the common citizens.

"Before joining politics, I was a CA. I didn’t join politics to make my career. I became a founding member of a political party. I gave 15 years of my prime youth to this party with my blood, sweat, and hard work. But this party is no longer the same now. This party has a toxic work environment, and you are stopped from working. You are also stopped from speaking in the Parliament," he said.

'Seven people can't be wrong'

Chadha said one or two persons could be wrong, but seven people cannot be incorrect. He also rejected the charges that he left the AAP due to fear or pressure, saying the decision to leave Kejriwal's party was taken due to "disappointment, disgust and disenchantment."

"I had three options: first, to leave the party; second, to stay in the same party and correct things; and third, I use my energy and experience to join another party for positive politics. That's why I, along with six other leaders, decided to join another party. Seven people cannot be wrong," Chadha added.

The exodus of AAP leaders

Chadha's fresh remarks and attacks on AAP come as Kejriwal's party has submitted a petition to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and sought the disqualification of seven Rajya Sabha members - Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal - who quit the party. It has said that it will pursue legal action if needed.

Lately, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also met party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to decide party's next course of action, as the exodus has come at a time when the AAP is looking to expand its footprints in Punjab, Gujarat and Goa ahead of next year's assembly elections.

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