Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 OUT? at mahahsscboard.in Live: mahresult.nic.in 10th result pass percentage

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE SSC, Class 10 result 2026 will be announced today, May 8. The MSBSHSE SSC 10th result is scheduled to be out at 11 am via press conference. MSBSHSE SSC result 2026 once released, will be available on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.