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Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 OUT? at mahahsscboard.in Live: mahresult.nic.in 10th result pass percentage

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

MSBSHSE SSC result 2026 at mahahsscboard.in Live: Will MSBSHSE SSC 10th result be declared? MSBSHSE SSC result 2026 once released, will be available on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 pass percentage, merit list.
Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 pass percentage, merit list. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE SSC, Class 10 result 2026 will be announced today, May 8. The MSBSHSE SSC 10th result is scheduled to be out at 11 am via press conference. MSBSHSE SSC result 2026 once released, will be available on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in 

Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link 
Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 at mahahsscboard.in Live Updates

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  • 11:20 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via Digilocker

    • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
    • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in 
    • On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link 
    • Click on this option
    • Enter the required details and submit
    • MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download 
    • Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.  
  • 11:02 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 out?

    Has Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026 been declared? The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 10:49 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: When and where to check

    The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE SSC, Class 10 result 2026 will be available on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

     

  • 10:47 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Last year's pass percentage

    Last year, the pass percentage in the MSBSHSE SSC 10th exam was 94.10 per cent; girls have outperformed boys with a pass rate of 96.14 per cent. The pass percentage of male students was 92.31 per cent. MSBSHSE SSC result 2026 once released, will be available on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

  • 10:34 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheets

    1. Student’s Name
    2. Father’s Name
    3. Mother’s Name
    4. School Name
    5. Roll Number
    6. Marks Obtained in Each Subject
    7. Total Marks
    8. Grade/Pass/Fail Status. 
  • 10:26 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra SSC result 2026: Official websites to check

    • mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
    • sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
    • mahresult.nic.in
    • results.gov.in
    • results.nic.in
    • mahahsc.in
    • mahahsscboard.in. 
  • 10:24 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in: Steps to download

    1. Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in 
    2. Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 10:24 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download MSBSHSE SSC scorecard at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

    The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:23 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in: Login credentials

    MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard will be available for download at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The login credentials to download MSBSHSE SSC scorecard are - application number, date of birth. 

  • 10:22 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 time

    Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 announcement time is 11 am. MSBSHSE SSC result 2026 once released, will be available on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

     

  • 10:22 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 date

    Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 will be announced today. The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. 

    The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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Maharashtra Msbshse Ssc Result Class 10 Results
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