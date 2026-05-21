Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: How much Mohanlal's film earned on first day, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

One of the most anticipated Malayalam films, Drishyam 3, was released in theatres on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film continues the story of Mohanlal’s character Georgekutty and his family.

The film, released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, has been receiving massive attention from fans and audiences who watched it on day one. Well, the craze among Mohanlal's fans for Drishyam 3 is reflected in its advance box office collections and opening day performance.

Let’s take a look at how much the film earned on Day 1, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 as per early estimates

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 8.29 crore across 4,651 shows on its opening day, May 21, 2026. At the time of writing this article, the film's total gross collection stands at Rs 9.78 crore, with India's net collection at Rs 8.29 crore so far.

In terms of language-wise occupancy, Drishyam 3 recorded the highest Malayalam occupancy of 66% across 2,842 shows, followed by Tamil occupancy of 29% across 384 shows. The Telugu occupancy stood at 20% across 1,268 shows, while Kannada recorded the lowest occupancy at 17% across 157 shows.

It must be noted that the box office figures are subject to change. The updated box office numbers for Drishyam 3 will be updated tomorrow, May 22, 2026, at 8:30 am.

This is a developing story.

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