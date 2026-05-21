Drishyam 3 X review: Did Mohanlal's Georgekutty deliver another winning thriller?

New Delhi:

Mohanlal's Malayalam film Drishyam 3 finally released on May 21. The actor plays Georgekutty in the third instalment of Jeethu Joseph's blockbuster thriller franchise. The film, which has also been adapted in Hindi by Ajay Devgn, is popular among both Bollywood and the regional audience. Reviews for the film have already started pouring in on the internet, and the reactions, this time its mixed.

What fans are saying about Drishyam 3 on social media

The internet, this time, is divided with Mohanlal's Drishyam 3. While a section of fans liked it, others called the plot and premise mediocre. Some even called it stretched. A user on the internet, lauding the film, penned, "CLASSIC CRIMINAL IS BACK Jeethu Joseph is the winner he has done it again, Drishyam 3 is going to take over the Box-office. Industry Hit is loading, gripping, intense and the Franchise is getting bigger. #Drishyam3."

Another posted, "Drishyam 3 is once again brilliantly made by Jeethu Joseph. Similar to previous parts, 1st half and the initial 20 mins of 2nd half is taken for setting up. From there on the tension is built brick by brick, and the pay off works well. Satisfying climax."

Those who criticised the film, said, "Looks like a flop loading for Ajay Devgn with Drishyam 3. Director is already weak. Even reviews for Malayalam version aren't upto the mark."

A fourth user wrote: "Nothing interesting Slow paced one Predictable first half Boring Second half First flop in the drishyam series."

Here are some other posts:

Where can you watch the previous two parts of Mohanlal's Drishyam films?

The first instalment of the Malayalam thriller Drishyam released in 2013 and went on to become one of the most popular films in the genre. The film is currently available to stream on JioHotstar with a subscription plan.

Its sequel, Drishyam 2, premiered on February 19, 2021. The second part of the franchise is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Also read: Drishyam 3 advance box office: Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller sees strong Day 1 pre-sales | Details