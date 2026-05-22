Delhi govt warns of strict action on illegal animal sacrifice ahead of Bakrid | Check guidelines

New Delhi:

Ahead of Bakri Eid, expected to fall on May 27 depending on moon sighting, the Delhi Government has rolled out strict directives to maintain public order, cleanliness and safety across the national capital. Minister Kapil Mishra stated that authorities will pursue criminal charges against anyone violating rules connected to animal sacrifice or improper disposal of waste.

The minister clarified that offering cattle, cows, calves, camels or any banned species for sacrifice in Delhi is a punishable offence. "The Delhi Government's Development Ministry has issued some instructions for the upcoming festival of Bakra Eid. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in Delhi is completely illegal, and anyone doing or attempting to do so will be charged with a criminal offence, and legal action will be taken," he added.

No public sacrifice or unauthorised animal markets

Mishra emphasised that offering animals for sacrifice in open areas, streets or residential neighbourhoods will not be tolerated. He said that unauthorised buying and selling of animals on roads or in makeshift street markets is also prohibited. "Furthermore, sacrificing animals in public places is also completely prohibited, and legal action will be taken against those who do so. In addition, illegally buying and selling animals in markets, setting up markets on the streets and lanes, and selling and buying animals are also completely illegal and not permitted," he noted.

Strict rules on disposal of waste and blood

The minister also drew attention to sanitation measures to prevent public health hazards. He warned against letting blood flow into drains or throwing animal remains into sewers. "Furthermore, spilling blood into drains, sewers, or the streets after sacrifice, or throwing the waste into sewers or drains, is also strictly prohibited. Sacrifice should only be performed at designated locations and only in authorised locations where permitted," Mishra added.

Public urged to report violations

Authorities have appealed to residents to stay vigilant and alert the police or the Development Department if they witness any violation of the guidelines. "If you come across anyone violating these guidelines, you can report them to the police and the Delhi Government's Development Department," the minister added.

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