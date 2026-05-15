Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 may debut with Google Gemini Intelligence features

New Delhi:

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its foldable range of devices: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip. 8. Reports from South Korea state that these foldables are set to launch with Google’s latest Gemini Intelligence features, which is a major AI boost to the range of devices. Google has shown off Gemini Intelligence at The Android Show: I/O Edition, confirming that it will roll out on upcoming Android devices.

While everyone expected to see Gemini on the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 first, it looks like the new foldables might steal the show.

Galaxy Z series to launch in July: Reports

Samsung is reportedly prepping for a July 2026 launch for both foldable smartphones, right along with One UI 9. This new software will have Gemini Intelligence built in, bringing a bunch of AI tricks designed to make multitasking seamless across Android devices. There are even rumours that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Wide Fold lineup could get these features, too.

Gemini Intelligence: What’s new?

Gemini Intelligence promises advanced multitasking. Imagine creating a shopping list in your notes app, then telling the AI to send everything straight to your grocery delivery app, which means no endless app switching. The system can organise the list, fill your cart, and even handle the payment steps. It is all about saving time and cutting out the boring, repetitive stuff.

But Samsung’s not exactly new to this. They have been slipping the AI features into their phones for a while now. Earlier this year, Galaxy S26 smartphones got a taste of One UI 8.5. The real leap comes with One UI 9, which is expected to tap deep into Gemini and introduce smarter automation. Right now, Samsung is testing One UI 9 in multiple regions, including South Korea.

A few features are reportedly on the way:

“Masking Tape” for more S Pen customisation

Creative Studio upgrades

AI-generated profile cards in Contacts

Deeper Gemini Intelligence integration

All of this should land officially with One UI 9 later this year.

Google is not stopping with phones either. Gemini Intelligence is set to spread across the Android universe—think watches, cars, smart glasses, and and laptops. Google wants Gemini to automate tasks everywhere, help people glide through apps, and just make life with gadgets a lot smoother.