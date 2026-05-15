Vivo TWS 5e set to launch on May 29 with 55dB ANC and 55 hour battery life

New Delhi:

Vivo, a leading brand in the consumer goods segment, has announced to roll out the TWS 5e wireless earbuds in the Chinese market, and they have locked in the launch date for May 29. The company is dropping these new earbuds right alongside the Vivo S60 smartphone. Ahead of the big day, Vivo has already showcased some of the highlights of the upcoming TWS, like its design, colour options and some major features online.

Vivo 5e TWS: Details

The TWS 5e earbuds use a stem-style build with soft silicone tips, so they should sit comfortably in most ears. The earbuds themselves have a rounded look, and the charging case that goes with an oval shape and a glossy finish.

On the front, you will spot Vivo branding and an LED that shows the charging status. There is also a USB Type-C port on the bottom for charging the case.

Colour-wise, Vivo will be launching the TWS in 3 options: Black, Green, and White. And the pre-orders are already live in the Chinese market; this means customers will get a chance to choose their favourite colour and pair it before launch.

Let’s talk features

It comes with Noise cancellation as it is a big deal here, and Vivo states that the TWS 5e can actively block out up to 55dB of background noise, thanks to their hybrid adaptive ANC.

Whether you are working, taking calls, or just zoning out with some music, these are built to help you focus.

Battery life looks impressive too

As per the details revealed, the TWS comes with the charging case, and Vivo claims you can squeeze out up to 55 hours of use. That means you will not be hunting for an outlet every day. Plus, they’re promising an immersive, panoramic audio effect for a richer sound experience.

The upcoming TWS 5e joins Vivo’s growing TWS 5 series lineup, which already includes the TWS 5, TWS 5 Hi-Fi, and TWS 5i. The higher-end models, like the regular TWS 5 and TWS 5 Hi-Fi, support even stronger noise cancellation at up to 60dB. Meanwhile, the TWS 5i is all about long battery life but skips the ANC feature.

So far, no further details have been revealed by the company, and we will get all the final pricing, features and more during the official launch event which is scheduled for May 29.