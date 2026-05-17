Rishabh Pant set to be relieved of his Test vice-captaincy duties ahead of Afghanistan series: Report

New Delhi:

In a major development, star India batter Rishabh Pant is reportedly set to be relieved of his duties as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team. It is worth noting that the reports stated that leadership roles are weighing on Pant, and they are affecting the star players’ performances with the bat.

It is interesting to note that the national team selectors will be meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday to select Test and ODI squads for the series against Afghanistan. Pant’s performance as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants has been one of the biggest reasons why such a decision can be taken in the coming days.

Furthermore, Pant wasn't found to be up to standards when handed the captaincy in Shubman Gill’s absence during a Test match against South Africa in Guwahati last November. Furthermore, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is not willing to lose a match-winner like Pant and is looking to take pressure off him by relieving him of his duties as vice-captain.

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Bumrah expected to play Test match

Furthermore, there have been reports of an update on the availability of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the series. The report stated that if the medical team is fine with Jasprit Bumrah’s workload, the star pacer will play the one off Test against Afghanistan, but there is no way that he will be available for the ODIs against the side.

If the slightest issue is found in his workload, he will not even play the Test match. Furthermore, Prince Yadav, who has been exceptional for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 has been a serious contender for the ODI series as well.

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