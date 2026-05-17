Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs, defeat Punjab Kings by 23 runs

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were brilliant in the 61st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The side took on Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17th, and after brilliant performances with both the bat and the ball, RCB managed to stay on top and hand Punjab Kings their sixth defeat in a row.

The clash between the two sides began with Royal Challengers Bengaluru coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings, with Jacob Bethell departing on a score of 11 runs. Furthermore, Virat Kohli played a resilient knock, scoring 58 runs in 37 deliveries.

Additionally, Devdutt Padikkal added 45 runs with Venkatesh Iyer staying unbeaten on a score of 73* runs in 40 deliveries. Tim David further added 28 runs to the board as RCB posted a total of 222 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Punjab Kings, Harpreet Brar was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket each as well.

Shashank Singh’s knock in vain as RCB register dominant win

Speaking of the run chase, Punjab Kings hoped for a good showing from their openers. However, Priyansh Arya departed on a duck with Prabhsimran Singh scoring two runs in five deliveries. Cooper Connolly added 37 runs in 22 deliveries, with Shreyas Iyer departing cheaply on a score of one run.

With the collapse of the top order, it was the performance of Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh that took the game until the end. Stoinis scored 37 runs in 25 deliveries, with Suryansh Shedge scoring 37 runs as well. Shashank Singh held out hope for the side but was dismissed on a score of 56 runs in 27 deliveries. Punjab Kings only managed to score as RCB won the game by

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