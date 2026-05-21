Bengal cow slaughter row: Humayun Kabir vows 'Qurbani to continue', Arshad Madani takes different stand

Kolkata:

Amid a debate over West Bengal government's decision to tighten laws against illegal slaughter of cattle in the state, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir has ignited a controversy after he openly challenged the order and said 'qurbani' (sacrifice) will continue in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kabir said the state government does not have any authority in intervening over 'qurbani', which is a 1400-year-old tradition; although it can formulate rules regarding the consumption of beef. He stressed that the tradition holds significant importance and it will continue till the world exists.

"For the past 1400 years, not just in India, all Muslims have been making this 'qurbani'. This sacrifice has a significance. It is a directive from the Quran... To please Allah, one must obey the instructions given by Allah in the Quran... The Indian government imports and exports buffalo slaughter and cattle slaughter in Delhi. Why do they do this then? All these licenses should be cancelled then," Kabir said on Thursday.

Kabir found support by many, including Furfura Sharif Pirzada Toha Siddiqui, who said beef is sold in many parts of India, adding that the law should be same for the entire nation. He said the Muslims will accept ban on beef if the law remains same for the entire country.

"A common man offers a sacrifice, that's not allowed. And slaughtering the cows of the country and sending them abroad is permissible? Is that okay?" Siddiqui told ANI.

Muslim Personal Law Board V-P calls for cow to be declared national animal

However, All India Muslim Personal Law Board Vice President Arshad Madani didn't endorse Kabir's views and said that cow should be accorded the status of national animal in India. He said over half of India's population worships cow and even consider it as a mother, and that's why it should be declared a national animal.

"This game of defaming Muslims must now come to an end. We would be delighted if the cow is declared the national animal and a permanent solution to this problem is found, so that neither any human life is lost nor politics is played in the name of religion," he posted on X.

Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janambhoomi case, also said that cows must be made India's national animal, calling for the Muslims to respect the animal. He also pointed out that cows in India have a lot of cultural and religious significance, and there should be a complete ban on its slaughter.

"The cow should not be sacrificed (kurbaani) at all. It is worshipped in Hinduism. People should respect the cow... If Hindus respect it, then cow sacrifice should not be allowed at all," Ansari told ANI.

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