Centre extends deployment of 500 companies of central forces in West Bengal till June 20

Kolkata:

The central government on Thursday decided to extend the deployment of central forces in West Bengal for another month following a request from the state government.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government said 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will remain deployed in West Bengal till June 20.

The order stated that the deployment includes 200 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 150 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), 50 companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

"The request of the Govt. of West Bengal has been considered in this Ministry (.) Accordingly, it has been decided that 500 Coys of CAPFS (CRPF-200, BSF-150, CISF-50, ITBP-50 & SSB-50) shall continue to remain deployed in the State till 20.06.2026 for the aforesaid purpose," the notification read.

"Further, the Government of West Bengal is requested to ensure that the necessary transport, logistics, accommodation and other arrangements required in connection with the deployment of CAPFS within the State are made available by the State Government, in accordance with the operational requirements of the forces," it added.

Request raised by West Bengal government

The development comes days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari requested the chief secretary and home secretary to extend the deployment of central forces beyond the scheduled two-month period. The request was made after the chief minister held a meeting with officials to review the post-poll situation in the state.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah - in one of his poll rallies - had also stated that CAPFs would continue staying in West Bengal beyond the usual 60-day period.

Later, an official had also told that the central forces would focus on assisting the local police in maintaining law and order in sensitive areas of the state.

"The deployment is aimed at ensuring peace and preventing any untoward incidents in vulnerable areas. Coordination between the state police and CAPFs is continuing," the official said, as reported by news agency PTI.