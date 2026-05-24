Crackdown on infiltrators: Bengal Government instructs DMs to develop 'holding centres' in all districts

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has begun formal steps to set up “holding centres” across districts for suspected illegal foreign nationals and foreign prisoners awaiting deportation. The move is seen as an administrative push to support its “detect, delete and deport” approach on infiltration.

A directive issued on May 23 by the state Home and Hill Affairs Department’s Foreigners’ Branch instructed district magistrates to create the required infrastructure. These centres will be used to house “apprehended foreigners” as well as “released foreign prisoners” until deportation or repatriation procedures are completed.

State govt refers MHA advisory

The order also referred to a Union Home Ministry advisory issued in May last year, which outlines procedures for dealing with Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found staying illegally in India.

Officials said the facilities would serve as temporary holding spaces while nationality and documents are verified. Under central guidelines, suspected illegal entrants may be kept in such centres for up to 30 days.

“In this connection, it is requested to take initiative/appropriate action for setting up of Holding Centres in the district for apprehended foreigners as well as for the released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation/repatriation,” the order said.

Order shared with top cops

The directive has been shared with senior police officials, including the director general of police, police commissionerates, superintendents of police, and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata.

A senior official said the plan is aimed at improving coordination and readiness at the district level. “The districts have been asked to create the necessary infrastructure so that such cases can be dealt with in a regulated manner till legal formalities are completed,” he said.

Each district magistrate or an officer of equivalent rank will be responsible for determining citizenship status. The system will also involve collecting biometric data, uploading records on a central portal, and transferring identified individuals to border authorities for deportation.

The move comes shortly after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a tougher anti-infiltration stance. He said detained infiltrators would be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) instead of being processed through lengthy legal procedures.

At a meeting with BSF officials, where land was handed over for border fencing, he said the state’s anti-infiltration drive was entering an implementation stage. He also stated that those outside the Citizenship (Amendment) Act framework would be treated as illegal entrants.

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