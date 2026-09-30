Will immediately start campaigning for Nandigram byelection: Cong's Milan Pradhan after release from jail

Nandigram:

After release from judicial custody, Nandigram Congress candidate Milan Pradhan said, "will immediately start campaigning for Nandigram bypoll." The Calcutta High Court earlier granted interim bail to congress candidate in all the six cases. He was granted bail on a Rs 20,000 bail bond and will contest the by-election from outside jail. The court observed that he was taken into custody only after filing his nomination papers and that the cases against him stemmed from the 2007 Nandigram agitation. It should be noted that Justice Tirthankar Ghosh granted bail while hearing Pradhan's plea seeking interim bail to enable him to contest and campaign in the Nandigram by-poll scheduled to be held on October 6.

West Bengal Police challenges interim bail in SC

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the interim bail granted to the Congress candidate. Milan Pradhan is contesting the Nandigram by-election.

Calcutta HC's observations on Milan Pradhan's arrest

The Calcutta High Court last week reiterated that arrested Congress candidate Milan Pradhan be allowed to contest the Nandigram byelection properly, while holding that he would not be treated as arrested in a case for which he was sent to judicial remand by a lower court till October 7. Bypoll in Nandigram is scheduled for October 6, with campaigning ending on October 4. Taking up Pradhan's lawyer's plea that he was shown arrested and remanded to judicial custody till October 7 in a 2007 criminal case other than the 11 cases mentioned before the High Court on September 22, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya noted that no document was produced by the state to show that a production warrant was served upon Pradhan.

During the hearing of the matter, Justice Bhattacharyya directed the concerned police authorities not to take any steps against Pradhan till October 12 in connection with case number 45 of 2007 at Khejuri police station in Purba Medinipur district, and that he would not be treated as arrested in the said criminal prosecution.

Moreover, Justice Bhattacharyya verbally told the additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar to allow Pradhan to contest. It must be noted that Justice Bhattacharyya had on September 22 also verbally asked the West Bengal government's counsel to let the Congress candidate to contest the byelection in Nandigram properly provided he gets bail in five criminal cases in which he has been arrested.

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West Bengal Police moves SC challenging bail granted to Milan Pradhan to contest Nandigram bypolls