Congress downplays Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar power tussle in Karnataka, says RS polls discussed in key meet

New Delhi:

Fresh speculation around a possible leadership change in Karnataka gained momentum after a high-level Congress meeting in Delhi attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala. However, the Congress quickly moved to dismiss reports of any discussion related to a power transition in the state. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal firmly denied the claims and said the talks were limited to upcoming Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venugopal said there was “no reality” in the speculation surrounding a leadership transition. He added that the discussions were entirely focused on election-related matters, including strategy for Rajya Sabha seats and Council polls in Karnataka.

"...The entire discussion was concentrated only on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all..." "Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all...The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like that from other states...This is what we decided today and nothing else," Venugopal said.

The Karnataka CM power tussle and Sidda, DKS' silence

The meeting had once again reignited political chatter over the Congress' internal power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka. Ever since the Congress came to power in the state in 2023, there have been repeated claims from supporters of DK Shivakumar that a rotational chief minister formula had been discussed within the party.

Shivakumar was expected to take over the top post after a certain period, although the Congress leadership has never publicly confirmed such an arrangement.

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