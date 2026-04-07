AA22xA6 first poster: Allu Arjun, Atlee’s film teases mystery with clawed hand breaking through clouds

New Delhi:

There's already a sense of build-up around Allu Arjun’s birthday this year, and it’s not just the celebrations. The actor is set to unveil the title poster of his much-awaited project, AA22xA6, giving fans something concrete to hold on to after weeks of speculation. A day ahead of the actor's birthday, the makers have teased fans with a new poster from AA22xA6. They have also promised a title poster release on April 8 at 11 am.

AA22xA6 early tease poster

The makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming film have shared an early-tease poster. Backed by Sun Pictures and directed by Atlee, the film has released a partial glimpse with a wolf-like hand with sharp claws cutting through a dark backdrop, hinting at a mood that feels gritty and larger than life.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Brace for the BlAAst Title Poster - Tomorrow @ 11 AM @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @deepikapadukone #AA22xA6”

AA22xA6: Cast and crew

AA22xA6 is being positioned as a high-energy action entertainer, with Allu Arjun expected to step into a space that feels new even for him. He is joined by Deepika Padukone, adding to the project's scale and reach. Atlee and the film's team have teamed up with the who's who from Hollywood for the film's VFX.

Previously, expressing his excitement about the film, Atlee had said, "This is the film I’ve always dreamed of making. It’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in. To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences everywhere."

For now, all eyes are on the title reveal, with fans waiting to see what comes next once the poster drops tomorrow, April 8.

Also read: Allu Arjun, Atlee and Deepika Padukone film update locked for April 7; fans can't keep calm