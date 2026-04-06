Allu Arjun, Atlee and Deepika Padukone film update locked for April 7; fans can't keep calm

New Delhi:

Have you been rooting for updates on Allu Arjun, Atlee and Deepika Padukone's film, tentatively titled #AA22xA6? Well, the film's makers have locked April 7 for an update on Allu Arjun's film. The timing is even more special, especially since the update is arriving early, a day ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8.

What did the makers post about Allu Arjun and Atlee's film?

"Tomorrow, 11am #AA22xA6", read the text on Sun Pictures X's handle, as they announced an update on Allu Arjun and Atlee's film. No further details were shared. However, all eyes will be on social media at 11 am on Tuesday, that's for certain. Take a look:

How did fans react?

Allu Arjun fans are already celebrating the news. Several comments were flooded on social media: "Advance Happy Birthday bhAAi from mb fans", "Allu Arjun fans are going to have a feast", "Will an announcement video be released?", "Basically,logically, technically, finally... update coming", "Finally!!! God bless you Sun macha!!! #AA22 #Alluarjun", and others.

What did Atlee once say about AA22xA6?

The film is moving ahead steadily, with Atlee choosing to describe the journey in a grounded, almost careful way. Speaking to India Today last year, the filmmaker had said, "The shooting is going well as planned, god is so kind. Every step is a baby step. This genre of the film. There is no bible, we have already done here. So we have to incorporate lot of Bibles, lot of pipelines, work pipelines, how to make it. So we are discovering everything and we are trying to pull something bigger for the audience to give a new taste, new visualisation. Everything is falling in place.”

Atlee also hinted at what audiences can expect from Allu Arjun’s look and the overall scale of the film, asking for a bit more patience before anything is revealed. “Please wait for few months, we are working to show you something. One thing I can assure we are going to make something which we have not seen before. We are working with a lot of Hollywood people. Hollywood technicians are also working on this film, and even they are saying it's very challenging film. This means I think we are creating something big," he had added.

It is now left to see what update Atlee shares about his film with Allu Arjun.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Allu Arjun reviews Ranveer Singh's sequel, says Aditya Dhar's film makes every patriot proud