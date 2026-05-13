'Please...': Mouni Roy breaks silence on divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar, requests privacy

New Delhi:

Mouni Roy has finally addressed her divorce speculations with Suraj Nambiar. Since Tuesday, rumours have been rife that Mouni and Suraj have reportedly decided to part ways after four years of marriage. While the actress had kept her mum until now, she has finally decided to comment on the ongoing speculations.

What did Mouni Roy write about her divorce rumours?

The Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actor took to Instagram and finally reacted to the ongoing buzz around marriage. "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please," she wrote on her Instagram story.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY)Mouni Roy's post on divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar

When Mouni and Suraj spoke about their happily ever after

Even though Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar come from very different professional worlds, the two have often spoken warmly about the life they built together. Mouni, one of television and Bollywood’s most recognised faces, and Suraj, a Dubai-based businessman, had once shared what kept their relationship grounded.

In a 2023 interview with Wed Me Good, the couple spoke about marriage and companionship in a simple, honest way. Talking about what she looked forward to most in their future together, Mouni had said, “Just being together, having fun along the way and doing great things at work.” Suraj’s response reflected his calm personality. “Just do your best today and let tomorrow take its own shape,” he had said.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's love story

Mouni had earlier revealed that she first met Suraj at a club. What began as a friendship slowly turned into a relationship, and the two eventually started dating. During the lockdown, Mouni stayed in Dubai with Suraj for an extended period, which brought them even closer.

The couple tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in a wedding that blended both Bengali and Malayalam traditions. Over the years, they frequently shared glimpses of their life on social media, posting photos from holidays, celebrations and quiet moments at home.

Also read: Mouni Roy shares new post amid divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar | See here