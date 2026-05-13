Mouni Roy shares new post amid divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar | See here

New Delhi:

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have reportedly parted ways after four years of marriage. On Tuesday, social media users noticed that both Mouni and Suraj unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, Suraj reportedly deleted or archived his Instagram account as the separation buzz mounted. As the rumours continue to strengthen, Mouni shared a new post - a touching birthday note for her sister.

What is Mouni Roy's new post about?

On May 13, Mouni Roy, instead of clarifying the separation buzz, wished her sister on her birthday. "My sister come ruin or rapture. Happy birthday my erry’thing. Love your sarcasm, Witt, beauty inside out and all that makes you; YOU! I LOVE YOU! No adjectives can ever describe how much i love you and you already know that. You are a witch though," she penned, as she posted several family photos.

This is a developing story.